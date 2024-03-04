Pattani hosts successful business matching with a focus on women | The Nation
In addition to reinforcing the role of women as the main drive of economic growth in Thailand’s deep south, empowering them as entrepreneurs can positively impact communities and the local economy.
It is for this reason that the Department of Business Development (DBD) is collaborating with Pattani Province and the Interior Ministry on a project to create opportunities for women in trade and investment.
The three state agencies signed a memorandum of understanding in Pattani province last week at an event that also featured a matching activity. This collaborative agreement is designed to boost the local economy in Thailand’s southernmost provinces by strengthening a network of women’s groups.