BKK HEALTH SURGE: Hype or Real? |The Disclosed EP.2

BKK HEALTH SURGE: Hype or Real?
Tameryn Somhar reports
[00:00] Intro: The health and longevity obsession in Bangkok.
[00:41] The "Active Lifestyle Era": Beyond weight loss to high-stakes sports.
[01:01] Health as the new luxury: HRV scores and finisher medals.
[01:17] The rise of ice bathing and mental resilience.
[01:34] Interview: Is fitness a trend or a lifestyle of discipline?
[02:13] Fitness across generations: Gen Z, Millennials, and Boomers.
[02:47] The cost of wellness: Pilates and ice bathing price points.
[03:30] The value of investing in activities with positive outcomes.
[03:55] Social media as the fuel for real-world communities.
[04:44] On-site at Lumpini Park: The community energy and Aerobics.
[05:17] Can Thailand's fitness culture become a tourist attraction?
[06:05] Closing: Choosing your own health journey.
#BangkokFitness #ActiveLifestyle #WellnessTrend #SuanLum