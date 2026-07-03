BKK HEALTH SURGE: Hype or Real? |The Disclosed EP.2

BKK HEALTH SURGE: Hype or Real?

Tameryn Somhar reports

[00:00] Intro: The health and longevity obsession in Bangkok.

[00:41] The "Active Lifestyle Era": Beyond weight loss to high-stakes sports.

[01:01] Health as the new luxury: HRV scores and finisher medals.

[01:17] The rise of ice bathing and mental resilience.

[01:34] Interview: Is fitness a trend or a lifestyle of discipline?

[02:13] Fitness across generations: Gen Z, Millennials, and Boomers.

[02:47] The cost of wellness: Pilates and ice bathing price points.

[03:30] The value of investing in activities with positive outcomes.

[03:55] Social media as the fuel for real-world communities.

[04:44] On-site at Lumpini Park: The community energy and Aerobics.

[05:17] Can Thailand's fitness culture become a tourist attraction?

[06:05] Closing: Choosing your own health journey.

#BangkokFitness #ActiveLifestyle #WellnessTrend #SuanLum