Foreign Homeless in Thailand | The Disclosed EP.9

FRIDAY, JULY 03, 2026
|Tammy Tameryn Somhar
Foreign Homeless in Thailand | The Disclosed EP.9

What happens when paradise becomes a trapped prison for foreigners? Despite many foreigners enjoying travelling in Thailand, some of them have been trapped in the country for a long time. The Disclosed uncovers a growing crisis of foreign travellers who have become invisible on the streets of Bangkok. In this episode, we investigate the “perfect storm” that turns tourists into the homeless. The brutal Catch-22 of being undocumented and stranded.

 

Tameryn Somhar reports.  

00:00:01 - Introduction: Thailand—A Paradise or Place of Desperation?

00:00:28 - The Rising Issue of Foreign Homelessness in Thailand

00:00:50 - How Do Citizens of Developed Nations End Up on the Streets? (Scams and Deadlocks)

00:01:22 - Inside the "Center of Dreams": A Sanctuary for Foreigners

00:01:45 - The Role of Social Media Hype vs. Unprepared Tourists

00:02:16 - The Scale of the Problem: Documented Cases & Broken Retirement Dreams

00:03:12 - The Reality of Overstaying Visas & Becoming "Invisible"

00:03:28 - Interview: The Story of "Jane," a Former Wall Street Employee Stuck in Bangkok

00:04:44 - The Repatriation Process: How the Foundation Bridges the Gap with Embassies

00:05:40 - Conclusion: Thailand's Lack of a Social Safety Net for Foreigners

#homeless #ThailandNews #TheNationThailand #TheDisclosed

Tammy Tameryn Somhar

Journalist & News Presenter | The Nation Thailand
Host of The Disclosed, Everyday Nation, and Special Report. Covers social issues, business, technology, arts, and culture, with a focus on feature storytelling, and investigative journalism.

[email protected]
 

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