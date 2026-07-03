Foreign Homeless in Thailand | The Disclosed EP.9

Tameryn Somhar reports.

00:00:01 - Introduction: Thailand—A Paradise or Place of Desperation?

00:00:28 - The Rising Issue of Foreign Homelessness in Thailand

00:00:50 - How Do Citizens of Developed Nations End Up on the Streets? (Scams and Deadlocks)

00:01:22 - Inside the "Center of Dreams": A Sanctuary for Foreigners

00:01:45 - The Role of Social Media Hype vs. Unprepared Tourists

00:02:16 - The Scale of the Problem: Documented Cases & Broken Retirement Dreams

00:03:12 - The Reality of Overstaying Visas & Becoming "Invisible"

00:03:28 - Interview: The Story of "Jane," a Former Wall Street Employee Stuck in Bangkok

00:04:44 - The Repatriation Process: How the Foundation Bridges the Gap with Embassies

00:05:40 - Conclusion: Thailand's Lack of a Social Safety Net for Foreigners

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