TUESDAY, December 19, 2023
nationthailand

The Nation Daily: 6 December 2023

WEDNESDAY, December 06, 2023

- Thai students ranked lower on every PISA index - Indonesia becomes largest importer of Thai rice - Thai hospitals at risk of shutdown due to extreme weather - Most Thais don’t understand the soft power policy, poll shows - Fossils of giant reptile declared national treasure

The Nation Daily: 6 December 2023 | The Nation
Thai students rank below average in science and mathematics, and much lower in reading according to the latest OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022.

The Nation Daily: 6 December 2023 | The Nation
Exports of Thai rice to Indonesia have soared over the past few months as the country struggles with severe drought triggered by the El Niño phenomenon and the delayed onset of the rainy season.

The Nation Daily: 6 December 2023 | The Nation
Thailand has been ranked 22nd among countries where hospitals could be at risk of total or partial shutdown due to extreme weather by 2100.

The Nation Daily: 6 December 2023 | The Nation
Most Thais know what soft power is, but more than 60% of them have no idea what the government’s One Family One Soft Power policy means, a recent poll has shown.

The Nation Daily: 6 December 2023 | The Nation
Rare fossils of Chalawan thailandicus, an extinct giant reptile from the late Jurassic period (150 million years ago) have been designated a national treasure by the Department of Mineral Resources.

