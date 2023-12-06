The Nation Daily: 6 December 2023 | The Nation



Thai students rank below average in science and mathematics, and much lower in reading according to the latest OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022.





Exports of Thai rice to Indonesia have soared over the past few months as the country struggles with severe drought triggered by the El Niño phenomenon and the delayed onset of the rainy season.





Thailand has been ranked 22nd among countries where hospitals could be at risk of total or partial shutdown due to extreme weather by 2100.





Most Thais know what soft power is, but more than 60% of them have no idea what the government’s One Family One Soft Power policy means, a recent poll has shown.





Rare fossils of Chalawan thailandicus, an extinct giant reptile from the late Jurassic period (150 million years ago) have been designated a national treasure by the Department of Mineral Resources.