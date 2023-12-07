The Nation Daily: 7 December 2023 | The Nation

background-defaultbackground-default
THURSDAY, December 07, 2023

- China launches automotive research centre in Thailand - Foreign visitors target to exceed 27 million target - It’s time to turn ambitions to concrete action on climate change - Doraemon’s Thai takeover: Japan offers government a lesson in soft power

China has launched an automotive research centre in Thailand, boosting its ambition to become an electric vehicle (EV) development hub in the ASEAN region.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed that foreign tourists for this year should exceed the 27 million target but warning that tourism revenue is projected to fall short of the target by 400 billion baht.

The German embassy in Bangkok and the German-Thai Chamber of Commerce hosted a conference on climate talk, with panel discussions with experts on Perspectives on Climate Change.

As the Thai government ramps up its multibillion-baht “soft power” push, Japan has highlighted the effortless impact on Thailand of one of its own cultural icons – Doraemon.

