The Nation Daily: 21 December 2023 | The Nation

FRIDAY, December 22, 2023
THURSDAY, December 21, 2023

- ‘Don’t politicise Thaksin’s ailing health,’ insists DPM - Government to clamp down on crop burning as pollution levels rise - Committee retains wage adjustment of 2-16 baht per day - GMOs as solutions to current global crises: Nobel Laureate - Chiang Mai blooms with ‘Thai Sakura’

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is eligible to receive medical treatment outside the prison due to his ailing heath, and called on his opponents not to politicise it.

Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment, and Agriculture and Cooperatives jointly declared war on crop burning, vowing to crack down on one of the main sources of PM2.5 fine dust.

The tripartite wage committeen adheres to its previous resolution to increase the minimum wage by province within the range of 330 to 370 baht, a hike of 2-16 baht per day or an average of 2.37%, from January 1 onwards.

Nobel Laureate in Medicine, Sir Richard J. Roberts, spoke with The Nation about his advocacy for GMOs, expressing his belief that they could offer solutions to current global crises.

Tourists are invited to visit the famous Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai province to admire the blooming flowers of ‘Thai Sakura’, or wild Himalayan Cherry, amid the cool mountain-top weather.

