FRIDAY, March 15, 2024
nationthailand

Decoding the SDGs: Our Planet’s To-Do List | The Synopsis EP4

THURSDAY, March 14, 2024

Discover what drives the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their role in global improvement efforts. With 17 objectives ranging from eradicating poverty to protecting the environment, the SDGs offer a framework for collective action.

Discover what drives the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their role in global improvement efforts. 

With 17 objectives ranging from eradicating poverty to protecting the environment, the SDGs offer a framework for collective action.

TAGS
sustaniableunited nationsSDGs
RELATED
nationthailand