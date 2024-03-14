Decoding the SDGs: Our Planet’s To-Do List | The Synopsis EP4
Discover what drives the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their role in global improvement efforts. With 17 objectives ranging from eradicating poverty to protecting the environment, the SDGs offer a framework for collective action.
