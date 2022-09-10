U.S. President Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

"(Journalist asking : Are you going to the Queen’s funeral, Sir.?) Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet but I will be going. (Journalist asking: Have you called the King? Have you spoken to the King?) I know him, I haven’t spoken with him. I did not call him yet.”

Britain has declared a period of mourning until the state funeral, which will be held in a little over a week's time.

Dignitaries from around the world are expected.