U.S. President Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday (September 9) that he would attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.
Biden told reporters he did not have details of the event and has not yet called King Charles.
"(Journalist asking : Are you going to the Queen’s funeral, Sir.?) Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet but I will be going. (Journalist asking: Have you called the King? Have you spoken to the King?) I know him, I haven’t spoken with him. I did not call him yet.”
Britain has declared a period of mourning until the state funeral, which will be held in a little over a week's time.
Dignitaries from around the world are expected.