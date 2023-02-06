Giraffes take a keen interest in the putting at the tenth hole of Magical Kenya Open

The final group at the Magical Kenya Open experienced a likely first in all of their careers on Sunday (5th February) as a group of giraffes watched them putting out.

An occupation hazard at the Vipingo Ridge course, it's rare that the animals choose to get that close to the action.

Aditi Ashok of India captured the fourth Ladies European Tour title of her career on Sunday (5th February) winning the Magical Kenya Ladies Open by a significant nine shots.