Giraffes take a keen interest in the putting at the tenth hole of Magical Kenya Open
The final group at the Magical Kenya Open experienced a likely first in all of their careers on Sunday (5th February) as a group of giraffes watched them putting out.
.
An occupation hazard at the Vipingo Ridge course, it's rare that the animals choose to get that close to the action.
.
Aditi Ashok of India captured the fourth Ladies European Tour title of her career on Sunday (5th February) winning the Magical Kenya Ladies Open by a significant nine shots.
Her overall score of 12-under-par left her way ahead of the chasing pack.
.
Alice Hewson produced a strong final round of 72 to finish in second place at three-under-par, tied with April Angurasaranee while Gabriela Ruffels was one shot further back in fourth place.