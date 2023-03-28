Humans frolic with sharks as eco-tourism flourishes in Maya Bay

Maya Bay in Krabi is open and teeming with life again after four years of rehabilitation since being closed to tourists in 2018.

Made famous by “The Beach” (2000), a Hollywood blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Maya Bay in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park became the victim of its success as the tourism industry took a toll on its pristine coral reefs, aquamarine waters, and beach.

But visitors are now back, literally immersing themselves in the rebirth of the natural surroundings. Tourists are now paddling with sharks, as Maya Bay strikes a balance between wildlife and the tourism industry on which locals depend.