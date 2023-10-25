World Bank's Banga: Geopolitics major risk, not sole threat to world economy

“The US 10-year Treasury (yield) just crossed 5 per cent briefly yesterday, these are areas we haven’t seen. So yes, that is right there lurking in the shadows,” Banga said, referring to a rise in the benchmark for borrowing costs around the world which further threatens an economic slowdown.

“And then, how long before the next pandemic?” Banga said during an event at the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

“There is so much going on in the world and geopolitics in the wars that you’re seeing and what just happened recently in Israel and Gaza. At the end of the day, when you put all this together, I think the impact on economic development is even more serious,” he said.