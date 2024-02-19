The average IQ level of Thais is ranked 5th in ASEAN and 64th globally

The information from the World of Statistics cites research on IQ in 2009 by Richard Lynn and David Becker. Taiwan comes close to Japan with a ranking of 106.48 followed by Singapore with an average IQ of 105.89.

Chinese individuals have an average IQ of 104.1, ranking fifth globally. Meanwhile, Americans have an average IQ of 97.4, placing them in 29th position. Thais, on the other hand, have an average IQ of 88.87, securing the 64th spot worldwide.

For the average IQ of countries in the ASEAN region, Singapore leads the way, followed by Cambodia with an average IQ of 99.75, securing it the 15th position worldwide. Myanmar is ranked 52nd globally with an average IQ of 91.18, while Vietnam holds the 60th spot with an average IQ of 89.5. Thailand is placed 64th globally with an average IQ of 88.87.