Over 150 South Korean elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry

According to the ministry, nearly every provincial and metropolitan area across South Korea had at least one elementary school that was not expecting new students, except Seoul, Gwangju, Daejeon, Ulsan and Sejong. North Jeolla Province led all regions with 34 schools with no new entering students.

The ministry said that 369,325 children have been confirmed to enrol at elementary school when the school year starts in March, accounting for 99.9% of the 369,441 children who were set to start the state-mandated education this year. This figure is smaller than the 396,533 that the government estimated in January.

It will mark the lowest number of new first graders since the government started keeping a tally in 1970, the first time the figure fell below 400,000. Last year, 401,752 new students enrolled in elementary schools.