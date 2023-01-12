Peruvian families mourn protest dead after worst violence in decades

The outbreak of violence is the worst the Andean country has seen in over 20 years.

Peru has been roiled by protests since the abrupt ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo in early December, with a total of 40 people killed, almost half of them in the city of Juliaca, Puno, on Monday (January 9), including one police officer.

Hundreds of people in the city paid tribute to the dead by carrying coffins through the streets before their burial along with photos of the faces of the victims, flowers, Peruvian flags, and banners blaming the new government for the violence.

Some protesters were heard shouting "Dina assassin," in reference to recently-installed President Dina Boluarte.

Others carried symbolic black flags.

The region of Puno, which borders Bolivia, has been the epicentre of the most recent protests.

The violence has proved a severe test for Peru's democracy and is the most severe since the late 1990s when the country was gripped by a conflict between the rebel group Shining Path and the state, which left 69,000 people dead or missing over two decades.