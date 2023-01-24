Lula says Brazil and Argentina will study common currency for trade

In Buenos Aires on his first international visit since taking office, Lula made the comments alongside Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, a leftist ally, who said there was little decided about what would be involved in such a proposal.

"Our finance ministers are currently working (Brazil's and Argentina's), each with his own economic team, to make us a proposal for foreign trade and transactions between the two countries that is done in a common currency to be built after much debate and many meetings," Lula told reporters in Buenos Aires.

The instrument is aimed at boosting trade within the Mercosur bloc - Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela - and reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar.

The two South American leaders met on Monday to sign an agreement to boost bilateral trade ahead of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Leaders from both countries are meeting at a regional summit in the Argentine capital, where Lula vowed to resume a closer relationship after former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro distanced himself from Argentina.