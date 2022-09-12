Some Malaysian students avoid eating, drinking in school to avoid dirty toilets

“There are students who only eat after they have returned home. They refused to use the school toilets because they are dirty.

“Our toilets are always wet and students fear that they might dirty their clothes.

“Due to poor ventilation, the toilets remain wet throughout the day,” he said in a press conference after the Fuelling Education Transformation: Safe And Conducive Infrastructure event at Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah here on Monday.

Radzi said the ministry will implement better toilet designs in new schools and future maintenance projects.

“We want the focus to be on the design with better ventilation so that toilets are cleaner and don’t smell.