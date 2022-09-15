Marcos okays import of 150,000 tonnes of sugar

Half of the total import, or 75,000 MT, would be allocated to industrial users or companies using sugar in their manufacturing process, while the other half would be given to consumers or the market, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) website.

“After due consultation, stakeholders in the sugar industry have submitted their respective positions and letters of endorsement recognising the need for an importation programme for crop year 2022 to 2023,” an order signed by Marcos and other Department of Agriculture and SRA officials dated September 13 said.

Before the order, there were controversies involving sugar imports after the president stopped the SRA’s Sugar Order No 4, which was signed on his behalf and mandated the import of 300,000 MT of sugar amid an impending shortage.

Marcos contradicted the order, saying that while there may be a need to import sugar, it would definitely be lower than 300,000 MT. The current administration has vowed to investigate the issue, saying Department of Agriculture undersecretary for Operations Leocadio Sebastian and other DA and SRA officials who signed Sugar Order No 4 are under investigation.