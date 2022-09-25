Super typhoon Noru brings strong wind and heavy rain to the Philippines
Heavy rain and powerful winds lashed the Philippines' northern island on Sunday as authorities issued an extreme emergency alert as super typhoon Noru approaches.
Typhoon Noru became a super typhoon "after a period of explosive intensification," with sustained winds increasing to 185 km (115 miles) per hour from 120 kph on Saturday evening, the disaster agency said in an advisory.
It will continue intensifying and may make landfall on Sunday evening with 195kph winds and gusts to up to 240 kph (121 to 150 mph), it said.
Noru, the 11th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, will bring heavy to torrential rains over the capital region and nearby provinces on Sunday evening.