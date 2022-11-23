Cambodia, Thailand agree to clear all mines on border

His instructions came during the closing ceremony of an exhibition in Phnom Penh celebrating the 30th anniversary of anti-mine action in Cambodia.

The premier called on all relevant authorities to work with Thailand on demining before border issues could be discussed at a later date.

“Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and I have already agreed on demining along the border, to clear areas where there are mines, regardless of border issues, as defining the demarcation line can be done later,” Hun Sen said.

He said that while in the past Cambodia had made such requests to Thailand “without receiving any response”, this time Prayut raised the matter during discussions with him at the 40th and 41st Asean Summit earlier this month.

Hun Sen said Prayut had stated that there were still more than 40 square kilometres to clear on the Thai-Cambodian border.

Cambodia has cleared all landmines from its frontiers with Vietnam and Laos.

“Prayut Chan-o-cha said that now there are more than 40 sq km of land with mines or suspected to contain mines, so we need to remove them all before resolving the demarcation line issue.