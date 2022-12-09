Salaries in Southeast Asia Expected to Increase in 2023, Aon Survey Reveals

The survey further revealed that salary increases in 2022 varied across industries across the region, with the retail industry having the highest increases (6.5 %), followed by technology and life sciences (6.1 %) and financial institutions (5.9 %). The ongoing technology and digital skills shortage across the region as a consequence of firms competing to accelerate the transformation and drive their digital initiatives resulted in higher year-on-year increases in salaries and total compensation for technology and data analytics roles compared to others. However, with the recent reports of a potential global economic slowdown, firms are taking a cautious approach and focusing on salary increases for selected employee groups or levels as they navigate a volatile and uncertain environment.



Alina Cheng, senior consultant, Human Capital Solutions for Southeast Asia at Aon said, "With the rise of fintech and digital banks in the region, roles in areas such as risk, compliance and talent acquisition are in demand. Firms are paying a premium to attract new talent at the junior and middle management levels for these roles. As a result, over the past two years, we have seen compensation structures shifting towards lesser variables and pay at risk and an increased focus on salaries. There is no one-size-fits-all approach for developing a salary increase strategy in a volatile environment. Employers must constantly analyse the market, study the available data and contextualise the unique circumstances of their industry and organisation to make better and more informed decisions."