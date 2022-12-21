Desperate Metro Manila locals tap movers for commuting

The courier company, however, has made it clear that it has no policy to accommodate such commuter requests.

Anna (not her real name) recalled how she tried, for two hours, to book a Grab ride from her Makati office to her Quezon City residence.

That was in November, a month before the Christmas rush, but the traffic was already terrible, she said.

“I didn’t want to take the MRT [Metro Rail Transit] because the line was too long and it was just too crowded,” she told the Inquirer, adding that she also did not want to risk being infected with Covid-19.

When she couldn’t even get a ride through motorcycle platform, Angkas, she thought of contacting delivery service Lalamove, and selected a four-wheel vehicle.