Third Mekong River dolphin found dead in a single week

This was the 11th dolphin found dead this year, bringing the total number to 29 in the past three years.

In a December 25 press release, WWF said that the mammal a day earlier was found floating near Koh Trong, about 10km downstream from Kampi pool, Kratie province.

The dead dolphin was an adult female, measuring 196cm long. It was between 7 and 10 years old and weighed about 93kg, it added.

A detailed examination of the carcass by a research team from the Kratie Fisheries Administration Cantonment and WWF concluded that the dolphin tragically passed away after becoming entangled with a longline fishing hook.

WWF country director Seng Teak said that the recent increase in illegal fishing activities in the dolphin conservation areas will cause the extirpation of the Irrawaddy dolphin in Cambodia if stronger action is not taken immediately.