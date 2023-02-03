Philippines social media craze: Survey finds 77% of Filipinos more engaging online than in real life

Based on the results of the study, consumers from Bangladesh have the highest reliance at 62 %, followed by Thailand (58 %), Vietnam (50 %) and Pakistan (48 %).

At least 47 % of respondents from the Philippines said their dependence on their mobile phones for downtime activities has significantly increased, while 42 % said it somewhat increased. Some 11 % said there was no change.

Telenor Asia pointed out that one of the key reasons for this is socializing online because, for a lot of people, this was the only way to stay connected with loved ones when the health crisis brought the world to a standstill.

But it stressed that while social media have become the mainstay of people’s downtime, “it is not the only use of their mobile phones as respondents are increasingly looking to their devices for personal upskilling (sic) and development.”

This, as 40 % said they use mobile phones to tap into learning and educational applications or websites, with women and younger generations most likely to experience the benefits.

Telenor Asia said some 82 % believe that these learning opportunities “positively impact their quality of life,” which is reflected by 45 % of respondents who spend at least an hour a day listening to podcasts.

Filipinos spend the most time on social media

According to the international telecommunications company, Filipinos take the most time engaging in social media using mobile phones, with 23 % of consumers, which is the highest in the region, spending more than seven hours a day.

Trailing the Philippines is Thailand, with 19 % of consumers spending seven hours a day. Next are Indonesia (13 %), Bangladesh (12 %), Pakistan (12 %), Malaysia (8 %), Singapore (6 %), and Vietnam (5 %).

The Philippines, meanwhile, is second to Indonesia when it comes to the percentage of respondents who spend three to six hours a day engaging online—39 % against 43 %.

Some 38 % of consumers in Pakistan, Malaysia and Thailand likewise spend three to six hours a day, Telenor Asia said, stressing that out of the overall 36 %, most are millennials and Gen Z at 39 % and 36 $, respectively.

Based on the results of the study, only 12% of consumers in the Philippines spend less than an hour engaging in social media using mobile phones, the second lowest in the region, next to Thailand’s 8 %.

Looking back, the Digital 2022 report of social media management firm Hootsuite and creative agency We Are Social stated that on average, internet users aged 16 to 64 all over the world spend an average of six hours and 58 minutes using the internet each day.

Then based on the findings, internet users in the Philippines in the same age range spent an average of 10 hours and 27 minutes connected to the internet each day last year.

The figure was lower compared to the 2021 data which found that Filipinos spent an average of 10 hours and 56 minutes connected to the internet, making it then the top country that has the most active internet users all over the world.

What to expect in the next 2 years

Telenor Asia said “all generations expect to increase time spent on social media in the next two years,”, especially on social media, alternative investments, and online social gaming.

It said 80 % of consumers each in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia will spend more time on their mobile phones to engage with people through social media. Next were Thailand (77 %) and Bangladesh (75 %).

When it comes to online social gaming, 46 %of respondents from the Philippines said they will spend more time on their mobile phones for this purpose, Telenor Asia said. Thailand topped the list with 62 %.

At least 56 % of Filipino consumers, meanwhile, will dedicate more time to alternative investments, next to Thailand, where 57 % will use their mobile phones more often to invest.

“Contrary to widely-held beliefs, mobile phones do not detract us from having social lives. In fact, people point to the positive impact of mobile phones on their lives,” the telecommunications company said.

This, as 93 % said mobile phones improve their lives, 82 % stated that it enables greater connectivity with friends, family, and colleagues, and 57 % said it is a source of personal entertainment.

“Modern mobile phone users have grown up with social media, therefore it should be no surprise that many of our apps and habits are inherently bound to social usage,” Telenor Asia said.

It stressed that people are using mobile technology to connect more with loved ones, keeping open the channels of communication even when they cannot physically be together.

“As Asia steadily becomes a more urban society with younger generations moving away from their more rural homes, this is a trend that will help bind families and friends together.”

Challenges ahead

But as more people are expected to stay on social media, Rostrup said “this growth comes with even higher expectations of mobile operators as people seek more dependable, faster mobile networks.”

“The trends from this Digital Lives Decoded study highlight the opportunity for operators to expand beyond the traditional towards new capabilities and services, becoming not only an enabler of the technology but also a partner in the virtual world,” according to Rostrup.

Likewise, as Filipino consumers were said to be the most “virtually social,” calls for the government and telecommunications companies to strengthen cybersecurity have become more relevant than ever.

This, as a study from e-security firm Kaspersky, urged the Philippine government to take “a more active stance in prioritizing cybersecurity against the backdrop of constantly evolving cyber threats.”

While Kaspersky stressed that data leaks in Singapore and Australia are by far the largest when looking at the weighted gross domestic amounts of orders, the Philippines has one of the highest counts of dark web advertisements that are indicating an attack executed.

An attack executed, it said, is the initial access broker activity on the dark web, which is an overlay network, where insiders sell access to a network, and malware logs with domain credentials.