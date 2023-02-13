Cambodia's Hun Sen orders shutdown of independent local news outlet

The Voice of Democracy, also known as VOD, will no longer have a license to publish or broadcast from 10am local time on Monday, the prime minister said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page. He ordered Phnom Penh police to "keep order" but not seize property. He said foreign donors to VOD should take back their money and its staff should find new jobs.

"Commentators tried to attack me and my son Hun Manet," Hun Sen wrote. He said a VOD story published earlier this week had hurt the "dignity and reputation" of the Cambodian government, and he ordered the Ministry of Information to cancel VOD’s license.

VOD on Wednesday (February 8) published a story on Cambodia’s earthquake aid to Turkey. The story quoted government spokesperson Phay Siphan saying the prime minister's son and presumed successor Hun Manet had signed the aid agreement. Hun Manet is the joint chief of staff and deputy commander for the country’s armed forces, and signing such an agreement appeared to have overstepped the bounds of his position.