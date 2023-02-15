Cambodia to repatriate Thai, Lao prisoners by Khmer New Year

Savna said he did not have data on hand regarding the number of Thai prisoners being held in Cambodia.

“The decision to return foreign prisoners to their home countries, especially ahead of the New Year, is a humanitarian gesture which is driven by compassion for them, most of whom are forgotten. It also speaks to the close friendship and diplomatic ties with the neighbours,” he said.

Justice ministry spokesmen Chin Malin and Kim Santepheap could not be reached for comment on February 14.

Am Sam Ath, deputy director of rights group LICADHO, said the three nations have joint extradition treaties regarding the repatriation of prisoners following convictions. In addition to their humanitarian purpose, the treaties are a part of their diplomatic relations.

“I think the repatriations are a good thing and will benefit the prisoners, as well as the prison system,” he said.

Hun Sen was in Laos from February 13-14 at the invitation of his counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, in an official visit aimed at strengthening ties and cooperation between the two countries.

