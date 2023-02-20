Huge crowd gathers for fish ceremony in Cambodia

The annual ceremony is held every February to preserve an ancient cultural practice. The February 18 event ended with a large haul of fish being caught.

Tbong Khmum provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries director Heng Piseth said on February 19 that many people who came in a family managed to catch 15kg-25kg of fish.

He said that tens of thousands of people had come from all directions to Boeung Kroam Lake that day, some of them to catch fish and others just to watch and enjoy a day at the lake.