Thai, Lao prisoners in Cambodia to serve sentences in home countries

The matter was mentioned during a meeting on February 22 between Minister of Justice Koeut Rith and Thai ambassador to Cambodia Cherdkiat Atthakor, according to the justice ministry.

During the meeting, both sides also touched on strengthening cooperation in the law enforcement sector and courts between the two neighbouring countries.

During his trip to Laos on February 13, Prime Minister Hun Sen said that Cambodia plans to send Thai and Lao prisoners to serve their sentences in their respective countries. The transfers are expected to happen before Khmer New Year in mid-April. He also told the justice ministry and interior ministry to work on the issue.