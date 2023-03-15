How Indonesia's new capital is driving indigenous people out of their land

However, Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, has been adamant that his flagship plan to replace the current capital Jakarta – a city that is rapidly sinking more than 15cm per year due to severe flooding and the massive extraction of groundwater from aquifers underneath the city – is needed to spur economic growth outside Java in less developed parts of Southeast Asia's largest economy.

This prospect of future growth has driven speculation, with land prices in areas near a water reservoir having risen over 16-fold, a local village leader told Reuters.

Balik tribe member Yati Dahlia, 32, who lives in the area has been trying to purchase land nearby, as government buildings are due to be built on the land where her current home sits.

But soaring prices have meant a similar plot size located just outside central Nusantara will cost her between 700 million rupiah to 1.2 billion rupiah (approximately $45,500 to $78,000), more than 10 times the government compensation she received for her small plot of land and a blue plywood shack where she now sells food.

Yati is also worried that her husband, a farmer, will not be able to find work as he does not have the skills needed in the new capital.

"We feel like (the government) is killing us slowly," said Yati.

Nusantara will be declared the new capital in the first half of next year. Key government buildings, including a palace and a presidential office, must be ready by August 2024, when Indonesia celebrates its 79th independence day. More than 16,000 civil servants, police and military officers are set to move there from Jakarta.

Reuters