Activists want Indonesia's new capital to prioritise orangutans, dolphins

The Indonesian government has promised to protect wildlife and reforest large parts of the project, which has been marketed to investors as a smart, green city of the future, fully powered by renewable energy.

But environmentalists are concerned the construction spanning nearly 260,000 hectares (642,474 acres) will affect some of Borneo's endemic fauna, including endangered ones like the long-nosed monkey, Irrawaddy dolphins, orangutans, and the vulnerable Bornean sun bear.

"The design for the construction of the IKN (Ibu Kota Negara or nation’s capital) does not integrate its development planning with the Balikpapan Bay. One of the concerns is that the Balikpapan Bay will become a giant pond for residue waste from the development and activities of the IKN upstream," Mappaselle, a director with the local environment group Pokja Pesisir told Reuters.

The group estimates some 400 hectares of mangrove forests along the coastline of Balikpapan Bay have already been cleared out to make way for a coal port as well as oil and gas refineries.