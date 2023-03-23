‘Thai Hot Guy’ event in KL cancelled after police warning

But the dancing, cross-dressing hunks employed by Thai restaurant Staneemeehoi for the opening of Privacy Club Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur will not get to perform on March 30 as planned, after the Malaysian police ordered the event cancelled on Wednesday.

Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) had earlier denounced the event for promoting “a culture of hedonism, obscenity and free sex”.

“It is in conflict with local culture and insensitive to the position of Islam as the official religion, let alone it being held in the month of Ramadan,” PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said in a statement.

PAS also expressed opposition to the club referencing former Malaysia prime minister Abdul Razak in its name, saying it “insults the good name of the country’s leader”.