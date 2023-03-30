Cambodian goldsmith makes bullet casing jewellery to promote peace

Upcycling something which is used in war into something beautiful and peaceful is a commitment Chantha made for himself in memory of his father who died during the ultra-Maoist Khmer Rouge regime between 1975-1979 and the civil war that continued on for another two decades.

"I am a victim of the war as a Cambodian who lost family members from it and now the world is at war too," he told Reuters. "I make this to show that the world doesn't want war, separation and we all want peace. Secondly, it helps create jobs in the community."

The bullets of mainly AK-47 and M-16s are collected from the shooting range around town as well as from various military training grounds. The casing deemed safe for use is melted and poured into moulds and Chantha and his staff shape the metal into bracelets, earrings and rings.