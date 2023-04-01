Malaysians tighten belts during Ramadan as food prices continue to rise

For decades, Azmir Ikmal and his family would break their fast with a Ramadan buffet at a hotel. But as inflation creeps up, they have replaced the spread with ala carte picks from the menu to be more prudent.

“This tradition has been with us since I was a child, so we’re trying to keep it alive for as long as we can, especially after my father’s death,” he told Malaysian media The Straits Times. “But things are getting expensive – the Ramadan buffet at our favourite hotel went up by 25 per cent to RM208 (S$62) a person.

“We don’t think it’s a good idea to spend that much, so we restrategised without having to stop going to our favourite place.”

Like him, pharmacist Aliya Hashim is tightening her budget by preparing her own Ramadan meals and Hari Raya cookies, after bakers raised prices.

“I did some calculations. I can save more by doing this,” she said, joining Malaysians who are now more conscious of their spending due to rising food prices.

Consumer price inflation remained elevated at 3.7 per cent in February, according to Department of Statistics Malaysia data, with food and beverage items remaining high at 7 per cent.

Chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said continuous heavy rain in several states, from the end of December 2022 to February 2023, has also led to increases in food prices, especially for vegetables.