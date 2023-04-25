Indonesia hit by magnitude 7.3 earthquake, tsunami warning lifted

The tsunami warning, asking local authorities to immediately instruct residents of the affected area to move away from the shores, has since been lifted.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitudes.

The quake, at a depth of 84 kilometres (52.2 miles), hit at about 3 a.m. local time (2000 GMT). A number of aftershocks were detected later, and one registered 5 magnitudes, BMKG data showed.