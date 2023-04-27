Taiwan bans sale of Indomie variant after discovery of carcinogen

In Taiwan, food industries are “self-managing” when it comes to following the standards set by the country’s Food Safety and Sanitation Management, as the Health Ministry periodically performs random checks on the products sold in the market.

Indomie is Indonesia’s most popular instant noodle brand, with the latest survey by Katadata Insight Center (KIC) showing that over 88 % of respondents consumed Indomie last year.

It is also exported to 80 countries globally, with the highest demand found in Australia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, the United States, New Zealand and some African countries.

Other than Indomie, Malaysia’s Ah Lai White Curry instant noodles were also found to contain ethylene oxide in Taipei. Other than potentially causing cancer, the substance has been found to be linked to severe skin and eye irritation, as well as hereditary defects.

Following the findings by Taiwanese authorities, Malaysia’s Health Ministry ordered on Wednesday the recall of the two batches of the instant noodles in question, The Star reported. The ministry’s director-general of health Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said that while the manufacturer of Ah Lai White Curry Noodles had complied with local health standards, the recall order was made to ensure food safety.

The firm had previously sent samples to be tested by a laboratory, The Star reported.

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network