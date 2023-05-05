Prabowo will beat Ganjar, Anies in presidential runoff: Survey

Gerindra Party leader and Defense Minister Prabowo consistently remained a top pick among presidential hopefuls in several simulations in a survey released by the Indonesia Survey Institute (LSI) on Wednesday, outpacing Ganjar and Anies, who trailed behind him in second and third place, respectively.

The survey was conducted from April 12 to 17, days before Ganjar’s surprising nomination as presidential candidate by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), a party of which Jokowi is a member, and amid talks about the formation of a grand alliance of five major pro-government parties, with Prabowo as its presidential candidate.

In open-ended queries, Prabowo, whom President Jokowi has at times appeared to favour as his potential successor, came top of the list for 18.3 Percent of the total 1,220 respondents of voting age, ahead of the other pro-government candidate Ganjar, at 16.2 Percent, and opposition figure Anies, at 13.1 Percent.

Jokowi, whose approval rating of 82 Percent in April stands at an all-time high since he took office in 2014, was in fourth place with 6.8 Percent of the vote in the same survey. This, according to the LSI, indicated that the public was well aware of Jokowi being constitutionally barred from running again.