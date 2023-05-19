Number of people affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar could be over five million: UN

The above was included in the bulletin (5) on the humanitarian situation of Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar.

It is estimated that nearly 5.4 million people living in the path of the storm passing through Rakhine State and northwestern Myanmar may be affected by the storm, OCHA Myanmar said in a statement.

Of the nearly 5.4 million people, nearly 3.2 million are considered to have humanitarian needs, and Public infrastructure, including hospitals, banks and religious buildings, was badly damaged, reported the OCHA Myanmar.

Due to Cyclone Mocha, damages occurred in Sittwe, Pauktaw, Yathedaung, Maungdaw, Ponnakyun and Kyauktaw townships in Rakhine State, according to OCHA Myanmar, and humanitarian partner organizations are conducting a survey as a priority for the urgent needs of these townships.

A statement from OCHA Myanmar stated that more than 100,000 people in Magway and Sagaing regions were affected by severe flooding due to heavy rains and floods when Cyclone Mocha entered inland as a powerful depression.