Cambodia home to ‘largest’ Siamese croc population

In a May 17 press release, the FFI said that through the programme, conducted in collaboration with several partner conservation organisations, Cambodia now has a wild population of around 300 of the species. It estimated the total global population at about 1,000.

The FFI added that the proud result reflected concerted efforts to increase the number of Siamese crocodiles in their natural habitats in Cambodia’s protected areas.

“The Siamese crocodile, one of Cambodia’s most endangered species and one of its most important wildlife symbols is well protected and well preserved, thanks to the success of breeding and release programmes,” the statement added.