Malaysia has allocated THB11 million to search Mt Everest for missing climber Muhammad Hawari

“The funds were from the government as the SAR is operated by the Malaysian government, which includes the Youth and Sports Ministry, Finance Ministry and Foreign Ministry.

“This is the estimated cost of the SAR and we need to act quickly since there is a window until May 28 for the operation,” ministry secretary-general Dr K. Nagulendran said at a press conference at Parliament building here on Wednesday.

He also said the funds would be used, amongst others, to hire six sherpas as well as helicopters.