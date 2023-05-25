Race heats up between Indonesia’s 2024 electability frontrunners

Fresh from his formal nomination on Kartini Day as the presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo has been meeting with influential clerics of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the largest Muslim organization in Indonesia.

Among the NU figures he has met with so far are Ahmad Mustofa “Gus Mus” Bisri on May 3 and Abdul Qodir Assegaf on May 10, both based in Central Java.

While the organization has stated that it would avoid taking part in practical politics ahead of the 2024 general election, the PDI-P is reportedly considering several NU figures as Ganjar’s running mate.

This emulates the strategy of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, a PDI-P member, who picked senior NU cleric Ma’ruf Amin as his running mate in his ultimately successful 2019 reelection bid.

For his part, the Vice President said on Wednesday that NU had plenty of capable figures within its ranks.

“I’m [from NU], and I’ve done well as vice president,” Ma’ruf said during a visit to Bali, as quoted by Kompas.

Given the influence NU has over the country’s Muslim-majority population, Ganjar isn’t the only candidate who has been trying to forge closer ties with the organization.

Gerindra chairman Prabowo Subianto has been holding frequent meetings with NU clerics figures since he became the first politician to confirm his presidential aspirations in August 2022. These eventually culminated in December with a visit to East Java, where several clerics gave Prabowo their blessing.