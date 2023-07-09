For want of a nail: a traffic safety message in Vietnam

“I am on a walking journey throughout Vietnam. During the trip, I have with me a self-made trolley which has a magnetic bar underneath to attract iron nails as well as sharp tiny metal scraps scattered on the road to help vehicle drivers avoid tyre punctures,” Tran Duc Trung told Viet Nam News.

“My goal is to experience life, discover new places as well as spread the message of traffic safety.”

Trung is currently in the central province of Nghe An, his hometown. His body is strong and agile; his skin is dark because of the sun and wind. Nghe An is the 37th province that he set foot in on this epic if eccentric, journey.

Talking about the reason for travelling on foot while collecting scrap metals, Trung said that his home is near a main road. He witnessed many people's motorbikes getting tyre punctures, or even having traffic accidents involving sharp iron nails or scrap metals scattered on the road. So, he wants to contribute in a small way to raise people's awareness of traffic safety.

Trung took nearly a year to prepare to ensure a smooth trip. He made a trolley with a magnet bar attached to the bottom to attract scrap metals scattered on the road. Along with making the trolley, he also calculated the travel expenses and carefully studied the roads, geographical and cultural factors in the provinces and cities he went through.