For want of a nail: a traffic safety message in Vietnam
A thirty-three-year-old man from Central Vietnam is fulfilling his dream of travelling on foot while collecting tiny metal scraps on the road to all 63 provinces and cities across the country to publicise traffic safety.
“I am on a walking journey throughout Vietnam. During the trip, I have with me a self-made trolley which has a magnetic bar underneath to attract iron nails as well as sharp tiny metal scraps scattered on the road to help vehicle drivers avoid tyre punctures,” Tran Duc Trung told Viet Nam News.
“My goal is to experience life, discover new places as well as spread the message of traffic safety.”
Trung is currently in the central province of Nghe An, his hometown. His body is strong and agile; his skin is dark because of the sun and wind. Nghe An is the 37th province that he set foot in on this epic if eccentric, journey.
Talking about the reason for travelling on foot while collecting scrap metals, Trung said that his home is near a main road. He witnessed many people's motorbikes getting tyre punctures, or even having traffic accidents involving sharp iron nails or scrap metals scattered on the road. So, he wants to contribute in a small way to raise people's awareness of traffic safety.
Trung took nearly a year to prepare to ensure a smooth trip. He made a trolley with a magnet bar attached to the bottom to attract scrap metals scattered on the road. Along with making the trolley, he also calculated the travel expenses and carefully studied the roads, geographical and cultural factors in the provinces and cities he went through.
“Many people said that I was crazy and even opposed me. I had to convince my parents a lot. My parents then understood, and supported and followed every step of my trip," Trung said.
Starting from the South
In September last year, Trung took a coach to Ca Mau and started his journey from the southernmost province of Vietnam. He plans to complete the trip with a distance of nearly 15,000km in about 2-3 years.
“The first week was really a big challenge for me because my feet were blistered and swollen. Walking was quite painful. After a while, I confidently conquered all the roads,” Trung said.
After walking all the southwestern provinces, he moved to the southeast provinces. Earlier this year, he went to the Central Highlands and celebrated Lunar New Year festival in Lam Dong.
With the trolley bearing the national and the words "Walking journey across Vietnam to clear scrap metals from roads" and "For a beautiful Vietnam", wherever he went, he also received the attention of many locals.
Trung experienced many happy and also sad stories. He made new friends. He was welcomed and received unexpected handshakes and hugs from locals as well as drivers. However, he also caught a few shy and wary eyes because people didn't understand or sympathise with a "special traveller" like him.
“Right on the first day in Ca Mau, in the rainy and windy weather, I received the love of locals. Looking at my trolley, an elderly couple was curious and asked about me," he said.
"After listening to my story, they insisted on me coming to their house for sleep. In the evening of the second day, the rain was still very heavy, they called to ask me where I was going, and if it was safe. On the third day, when I met them again in Ca Mau City, they were very touched and waved to me for a long time.”
“However, I limit bothering people, and do it only when it is really necessary. I don't ask for or take what people offer me.”
Journey impression
After four to five days, Trung took scrap metals off the magnetic bar, and give them to collectors along the way.
He often camped overnight by the roadside, cooked his own meals, and sometimes asked to sleep at shops by the roadside.
“The only difficulty I have is where to sleep at night and refusing to accept gifts from everyone,” Trung said.
During his journey, Trung was especially impressed with the people and scenery of Gia Lai Province.
“I felt warmth and intimacy when coming to Gia Lai. Many people invited me to come to their house to sleep overnight. A lot of waving from drivers on the road, packages of cakes, bottles of water that I had to refuse because my trolley was overloaded," he said.
"The most memorable was the ethnic Jrai boys who dragged me down to bathe in the cool water of the Ba River with the promise that when they grow up, they would also travel through Vietnam like me."
Along with that, the landscape of Gia Lai with its long sloping roads, wind power fields, and endless coffee farms also left a deep impression on Trung.
“I saw Gia Lai as a land with great potential for tourism development. During this trip, I also planned to co-ordinate with friends in Gia Lai to distribute free meals to poor patients," Trung added.
To earn some money for his journey, Trung did several manual jobs in tea, pepper and rubber plantations.
He still has a long way to go and plans to finish his journey in the summer of 2024. Few doubt that he will nail it.
Thanh Nga
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network