Indonesia wants to double lithium pact with Australia to 120,000 tonnes

Roughly 90 % of the world’s lithium output comes from just three countries, according to the World Economic Forum, namely 52 % from Australia, 25 % from Chile, and 13 % from China.

Indonesia’s own annual battery demand is set to grow to 20.1 gigawatt-hour (GWh) in 2030 and jump to 59.1 GWh in 2035, according to Chandra, a senior vice president of project management at state-owned PT Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC), as reported by S&P Global Commodity Insights on March 29.

The 2035 level would require 66,000 lithium carbonate equivalent tonnes of lithium and 53,400 tonnes of graphite, Chandra said, along with 81,000 tonnes, 42,600 tonnes, 39,000 tonnes, 4,700 tonnes and 4,100 tonnes of aluminium, copper, nickel, cobalt and manganese, respectively.

He went on to say that, aside from nickel, Indonesia had “not gone into the other commodities to make the batteries. “So there lies the opportunity for new partners and investment, namely for lithium hydroxide, graphite anode, electrolyte and so on,” Chandra said.

Australian lithium comes from hard-rock mines for the mineral spodumene, while Chile’s lithium is extracted from brines.

China, the third-largest producer worldwide, has a strong foothold in the lithium supply chain, a World Economic Forum (WEF) report said, noting that Chinese companies had acquired around US$5.6 billion worth of lithium assets in countries including Chile, Canada and Australia over the last decade, on top of developing domestic mines. Chinese companies also host 60 % of the world’s lithium-refining capacity for batteries, the same report reads.

Divya Karyza

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network