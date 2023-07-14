Cambodian PM warns off his opposition about coming to Thailand

Hun Sen tweeted about the defeat of Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward party, in the parliamentary vote for prime minister on July 13.

His tweet read: “I declare today that Pita’s failure to get enough votes to be Thai prime minister is a major failure for the brute opposition in Cambodia. This does not mean that I am interfering in Thailand’s internal affairs. My point is that in the past, these traitors expected that when Pita became the prime minister of Thailand, they would use Thai territory to campaign against the Royal Government of Cambodia. Now the expectations of the brute opposition group have vanished like salt in water.

“Do not do politics that depend on somebody else. This is my message to the extremist groups.”