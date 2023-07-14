Some Asean members view Thailand’s activities in Myanmar positively

In their joint communique, the Asean ministers reaffirmed the bloc’s “united position” that the 5PC is the main reference to address the crisis in Myanmar, and condemned continued acts of violence there.

The way these plans will be implemented, however, will be looked into. “We will conduct our comprehensive review of the 5PC implementation and submit our recommendation to the 43rd Asean Summit,” said the ministers.

They were referring to the bloc’s next high-level summit, which will be held in September in Jakarta.

Myanmar’s military launched a coup against its democratically elected government in February 2021, and the country has been in turmoil since then.

Asean drew up a five-point peace plan with the military two months later. The plan called for a dialogue among all parties, an immediate halt to violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an Asean special envoy to facilitate mediation, humanitarian assistance and a visit by an Asean delegation to Myanmar to meet all concerned parties.

However, there has been little progress made in quelling the post-coup violence that has killed thousands.

Hariz Baharudin

The Straits Times

Asia News Network