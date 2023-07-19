Singapore passport replaces Japan’s as world’s most powerful

It allows visa-free entry to 192 out of 227 global destinations.

Singapore last held the top spot in 2021, with visa-free travel to 194 destinations, compared with second-placed Japan’s 193 that year. The Republic was joint-second in 2022 with South Korea, with visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan was the top country, with 193 visa-free destinations.

In the latest ranking, Japan dropped to third, with visa-free access to 189 destinations around the world. It shares its position with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden.

Italy, Germany and Spain are joint-second with visa-free access to 190 destinations, according to the list published by London-based immigration consultancy Henley & Partners.