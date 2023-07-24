Laos to host Mekong stakeholders forum in October

Next, attendees will hear about the draft "State of the Basin Report 2023," which will illuminate progress in five priority areas: Environmental, Social, Economic, Climate Change, and Cooperation, backed by facts and figures of past trends and current conditions. Having been informed by how the Basin is affected by the development of water resources, stakeholders are invited for a discussion on what course of action should be taken.

This will lead to the latest updates on hydropower projects, including the one at Luang Prabang, as well as a discussion of the MRC's own Proactive Regional Planning – and how it craft strategies for challenges like the river's changing flow regime, sediment management, and water-energy integration. The MRC will upgrade its Decision Support Framework from a planning tool into an operational management tool.

The 13th RSF expects to welcome some 200 participants from a wide range of stakeholders. The attendees will be government officials from the MRC Member Countries, including their National Mekong Committee Secretariats and implementing agencies related to energy, environment, fisheries, irrigation, and other water-related developments; the private sector, including hydropower dam developers and others engaged in management, development or investing in dam projects along the Mekong mainstream or its tributaries; MRC Development Partners; and representatives of civil society organizations, riverine communities and research institutes.

Participation is free, but registration is required. For any civil society or community-based organization that faces financial difficulty, limited financial assistance is available. The Forum will be in English, yet to further encourage diversity and engagement, it will be translated into multiple Mekong languages.