Vietnam grants e-visas to all foreign arrivals
The Vietnamese Government has decided to issue e-visas to all foreign arrivals at 52 ports of entry into Vietnam starting from August 15, according to the latest Resolution No. 127/NQ-CP.
Prior to this decision, the country has only been issuing 30-day single-entry e-visas to citizens from 80 countries.
The new e-visa, issued by the Vietnam Immigration Department (under the Ministry of Public Security) to foreign arrivals through the electronic payment system, would be valid for multiple entries within 90 days.
The entry points include the 13 airports, such as Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city Hanoi, Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, Cam Ranh Airport (Khanh Hoa Province), Da Nang Airport (Da Nang City), Cat Bi Airport (Hai Phong City), Can Tho Airport (Can Tho City), Phu Quoc Airport (Kien Giang Province), Phu Bai Airport (Thua Thien-Hue Province), Van Don Airport (Quang Ninh Province), Tho Xuan Airport (Thanh Hoa Province), Dong Hoi Airport (Quang Binh Province), Phu Cat Airport (Binh Dinh), Lien Khuong Airport (Lam Dong Province).
16 land entrances include the international border gates of Tay Trang (Dien Bien Province), Mong Cai (Quang Ninh), Huu Nghị (Lang Son Province), Lao Cai (Lao Cai Province), Na Meo (Thanh Hoa), Nam Can (Nghe An Province), Cau Treo (Ha Tinh Province), La Lay and Lao Bao (Quang Tri Province), Bo Y (Kon Tum Province), Moc Bai and Xa Mat (Tay Ninh Province), Tinh Bien (An Giang Province), Vinh Xuong International Land and Waterway Border Gate (An Giang), and Ha Tien (Kien Giang).
13 seaports include Hon Gai and Cam Pha ports (Quang Ninh), Hai Phong (Hai Phong), Nghi Son (Thanh Hoa), Vung Ang (Ha Tinh), Chan May (Thua Thien-Hue), Da Nang (Da Nang), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa), Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh Province), Dung Quat (Quang Ngai), Vung Tau (Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province), Ho Chi Minh City Seaport (HCM City), and Duong Dong (Kien Giang).
The Government assigned the Prime Minister to direct relevant agencies to take necessary measures to ensure national sovereignty, social security, order and safety during the implementation of the Resolution.
Also, the Government has issued Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP amending Resolution No. 32/NQ-CP dated March 15, 2022, regarding visa exemption for citizens of certain countries.
Accordingly, citizens from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus could stay in Vietnam for 45 days instead of 15 days since their entry, regardless of passport type or purpose of entry if they meet entry requirements in line with Vietnam law.
The Resolution takes effect from August 15.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network