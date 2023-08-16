Vietnam grants e-visas to all foreign arrivals

Prior to this decision, the country has only been issuing 30-day single-entry e-visas to citizens from 80 countries.

The new e-visa, issued by the Vietnam Immigration Department (under the Ministry of Public Security) to foreign arrivals through the electronic payment system, would be valid for multiple entries within 90 days.

The entry points include the 13 airports, such as Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city Hanoi, Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, Cam Ranh Airport (Khanh Hoa Province), Da Nang Airport (Da Nang City), Cat Bi Airport (Hai Phong City), Can Tho Airport (Can Tho City), Phu Quoc Airport (Kien Giang Province), Phu Bai Airport (Thua Thien-Hue Province), Van Don Airport (Quang Ninh Province), Tho Xuan Airport (Thanh Hoa Province), Dong Hoi Airport (Quang Binh Province), Phu Cat Airport (Binh Dinh), Lien Khuong Airport (Lam Dong Province).