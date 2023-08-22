Hun Manet officially Cambodia’s Prime Minister

Outgoing NA president Heng Samrin read the outcome of the vote, declaring that 123 of the 125 members of parliament voted in favour of Manet.

The plenary session also gave a vote of confidence to Khuon Sudary, electing her as NA president, the first women ever to assume this role.

Manet, 45, is the lawmaker for Phnom Penh. He succeeds his father former Prime Minister Hun Sen who had been in power for nearly four decades. Hun Sen remains president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), which won 120 out of the total 125 parliament seats in the July 23 general election.