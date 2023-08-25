Indonesia shuts down factories, to spray mist to reduce air pollution

The ministry’s Environmental and Forestry Law Enforcement Director General Rasio Ridho Sani announced the decision on Wednesday with the order for the four companies to cease operation effective immediately.

The four companies are PT Wahana Sumber Rezeki and PT Unitama Makmur Persada both in Marunda, North Jakarta, PT Maju Bersama Sejahtera in Cakung, East Jakarta and PT Pindo Deli 3 in Karajan, West Java.

Rasio said the decision was made after the ministry launched a probe on the impacts of industrial activities on worsening air pollution in the Greater Jakarta area.

Starting Aug. 21, the ministry deployed 100 personnel to conduct surveys in six locations in Greater Jakarta, known to have a concentration of industrial activities. The areas are Marunda, Cakung and Kelapa Gading in North Jakarta, Pulo Gadung in East Jakarta, Bekasi and Karawang in West Java.