Laos-Vietnam railway set to open for service in 2028

“For this reason, I would like to express my deep appreciation of this step forward in cooperation through the detailed design study at this time and the further dedication of our company to this project.”

“I have full confidence that under the guidance and support of the Party and Lao government, the Laos-Vietnam Railway will be built as planned and that targets will be achieved,” Chanthone said.

When built and put into service, the Laos-Vietnam Railway will contribute to the development of a modern and standardised transport infrastructure system.

In addition, it will reduce the cost of transport in order to enhance the socio-economic development of Laos and will be a reliable source of revenue for the government’s budget over the long term.

The railway will strengthen Laos’ connectivity as a transport and trade hub within Asean and beyond, all of which will bring great benefits to the people of Laos and the country will become more and more prosperous in a sustainable way.

The overall aim of the project is to support the Lao government’s vision and the country’s development strategy of transforming Laos from a landlocked country into a land-linked country.

The Laos-Vietnam Railway is a part of the Laos Logistics Link Project, which includes a number of sub-projects such as the Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park, the Laos-Vietnam Railway, Vung Ang Seaport, and the Boualapha Coal Fired Power Plant.

The Vientiane Times

Asia News Network