Cambodia dispute claims of Angkor ‘forced relocations’

Sum Map, spokesman for the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, raised concerns about Amnesty International’s lack of engagement with formal institutions on this matter.

Mab, who is also a member of the Orientation Committee for Illegal Construction Solutions around Angkor, said the calls were politically motivated.

“People were not forced to vacate the Angkor heritage site but chose to relocate from the area on a voluntary basis. There were no forced evictions, not even in one instance,” he contended.

He also explained that those who relocated to Run Ta Ek eco-village and the Peak Sneng area have access to toilets, clean drinking water and infrastructure and that the authorities have already established health centres, schools and pagodas for them.